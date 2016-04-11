Irene Berneice Schwartz Tillman

1918 ~ 2016

Irene Berneice Schwartz Tillman, Mother and pianist, passed away peacefully in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 11, 2016.

She was born in Medford, Oklahoma November 26, 1918 to Zella and Peter Schwartz. She had one brother, Channing Schwartz, and two sisters, Elizabeth Schwartz Hein and Ruth Schwartz Adams. Her father was the town dentist in Medford.

Irene earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Music Education from The University of Oklahoma in 1940. At O.U., she met Thomas Hayden Tillman and they were married in Charleston, South Carolina onboard a naval ship, during Tom’s service to the Navy in World War II. They followed his career as a geophysicist for Sun Oil Company, and lived in Texas and Mississippi until settling in Tulsa in 1968. Tom worked for Sun and retired with Oklahoma Natural Gas in Tulsa.

Irene and Tom raised four children, Peter, Robert, Eloise and Holly. Irene taught piano lessons in the afterschool hours for neighborhood children from the 1960’s until late 1990’s. She began teaching in Jackson, Mississippi and continued in Tulsa. She was chairperson of The Music Teachers Guild of Tulsa from 1995 until 2002. She gave her children and grandchildren the gift of music, teaching them to play the piano.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tom, who died in 2000; and her son Peter, who died in 2013. She is survived by her son Robert Tillman (Loretta), and Eloise Tillman of New York; and Holly Ventle (Danny) of Tulsa. She had four grandchildren, Danielle Dhiab (Ben) of Montreal; Hillary Ventle and Tommy Ventle of Tulsa; and Alice Tillman of New York, and one great granddaughter, Layla Dhiab of Montreal.

Irene was a very good and very dedicated Mother; and lived a fulfilling, long and healthy life.

Funeral services will be held on April 15 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements by Ninde Funeral Home, 3841 S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK, 74105.

Donations can be made to Tulsa Jewish Retirement Center Health Care, 2025 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK, 74136.