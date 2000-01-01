Pond Creek Herald - Top Stories

St. Mary’s Church in Medford will be sponsoring a workshop on Sunday, May 22nd from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the parish hall.

The workshop will provide information on pre-funeral arrangements. Making these decisions beforehand makes it easier for your next of kin to carry out your wishes when they are in the midst of grief.

Mr. Richard Klinge from Catholic Charities will be here to talk about end of life issues.

This free workshop is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend to hear about this important information.